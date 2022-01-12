The possibility of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Russia is being considered, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that the exact dates will be known later

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The possibility of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Russia is being considered, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that the exact dates will be known later.

"About Iran, indeed, the possibility of such a visit is being worked out. We will inform you in a timely manner about the timing of such a trip," Peskov told reporters.