Possibility of Netanyahu-Abbas Meeting Discussed, Israel Ready for Direct Talks - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Israeli is ready for direct negotiations with the Palestinian side, and the issue of organizing a meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas is always touched upon during contacts with Russia, Alexander Ben Zvi, Israel's ambassador in Moscow, told Sputnik.

"This issue is always raised in contacts. But we need to see what will happen now and what is already happening. On the other hand, there is also a new administration in Washington, which is also interested in participating in the settlement.

As of now, we have to wait for everything to settle down. In general, this conflict should be looked at calmly, without emotion. Unfortunately, this is not always possible," the diplomat said when asked about the possibility of holding a meeting between Netanyahu and Abbas in Russia.

According to the ambassador, Israel is ready for a ceasefire after Palestinian groups will stop firing rockets and is ready for direct negotiations with Palestine.

"Of course, we repeat this all the time. This is exactly what we want - direct negotiations with no preconditions," Ben Zvi said.