MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The Amazon rainforest remains vulnerable to more fires and deforestation this year, as there is no efficient policy in place under Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Amazon's protection and conservation, Gleisi Hoffmann, the president of Brazil's main opposition force, the Workers' Party (PT), told Sputnik in an interview.

"Unfortunately, the Amazon does not have the policy of protection and conservation. Even the Armed forces that were tasked to protect the Amazon have already withdrawn from there. Bolsonaro has encouraged the planting of soybeans, the intrusion of miners and is not worried about protecting the Amazon, even from wildfires," Hoffman said.

"We are heading towards a very sad situation with regard to the Amazon; the probability of forest fires and greater devastation in the region is huge."

Bolsonaro has been consistently criticized by environmental activists across the world due to the mishandling of the forest fires in the Amazon and over his attempts to deprive Brazil's indigenous community of their lands in the region.

The Rainforest Fund, a US-based charity organization cofounded by UK singer Sting, and the Friends of the Earth environmental group, in comments to Sputnik, condemned Bolsonaro's decision to send troops to the Amazon rainforest, saying that the military does not have the expertise needed to prevent forest fires.