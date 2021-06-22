UrduPoint.com
Possibility Of Pardoning Russian Sapega After Father's Request Being Discussed- Ambassador

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 08:40 AM

Possibility of Pardoning Russian Sapega After Father's Request Being Discussed- Ambassador

BREST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The possibility of pardoning Russian Sofia Sapega, arrested in Belarus, after a video address from her father with a request to do so, is being discussed, Russian Ambassador in Minsk Yevgeny Lukyanov told Sputnik.

Earlier, the father of Sapega, Andrey, asked Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to pardon his daughter.

"He [Sapega's father] asked. It means that [the possibility of a pardon] is being discussed," the ambassador said.

