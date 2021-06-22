BREST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The possibility of pardoning Russian Sofia Sapega, arrested in Belarus, after a video address from her father with a request to do so, is being discussed, Russian Ambassador in Minsk Yevgeny Lukyanov told Sputnik.

Earlier, the father of Sapega, Andrey, asked Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to pardon his daughter.

"He [Sapega's father] asked. It means that [the possibility of a pardon] is being discussed," the ambassador said.