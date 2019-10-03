UrduPoint.com
Possibility Of Putin-Trump APEC Talks Unclear Amid No Data On Who To Represent US - Moscow

Possibility of Putin-Trump APEC Talks Unclear Amid No Data on Who to Represent US - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Russia currently has no information on what level the United States will be represented at the upcoming APEC summit, which would have allowed Moscow to speculate about the possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday.

The next summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation will be held in Chile on November 16-17.

"It is not clear to us who will participate in this event. We are currently gathering information on what foreign countries' leaders will be there. As for the United States, there is no clarity on what level it will be represented. At least, we do not have such information," Ryabkov said.

