Possibility of Trump-Juncker Meeting Within G20 Under Discussion - EU Trade Commissioner

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump 's possible meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit in Japan is being discussed, EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said on Monday.

"Both presidents will certainly be in Osaka in ten days ... They will certainly bump into each other but whether there is a formal meeting planned or not I don't know. I think this is still discussed," Malmstrom told reporters.

The G20 summit in Japanese city of Osaka will be held from June 28-29.