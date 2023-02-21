UrduPoint.com

Possibility Vinnik Considered In US-Russia Prisoner Swap Cannot Be Ruled Out - Lawyer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Possibility Vinnik Considered In US-Russia Prisoner Swap Cannot Be Ruled Out - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The possibility Russian businessman Alexander Vinnik may still be considered in a potential prisoner exchange deal between the United States and Russia cannot be ruled out, his defense attorney David Rizk told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"No, I would not rule that out," Rizk said.

The United States is currently working to negotiate the release of US citizen Paul Whelan, who is currently detained in Russia.

Vinnik was previously under serious consideration for a prisoner swap deal that took place between the United States and Russia in early December.

A hearing scheduled last week in Vinnik's case was delayed due to a scheduling error by the jail at which he is detained. However, Rizk said it is not uncommon for Federal cases to take a number of months to develop.

The status conference in Vinnik's case was rescheduled to take place on Friday.

The US government is charging Vinnik with financial crimes, including money laundering, linked to his cryptocurrency trading platform BTC-e. The government is accusing Vinnik of enabling criminal activity through BTC-e by obscuring and anonymizing transactions and sources of funds.

Related Topics

Hearing Prisoner Exchange Russia Jail David United States Cryptocurrency Money May December Criminals Government

Recent Stories

Crescent Petroleum signs three contracts to develo ..

Crescent Petroleum signs three contracts to develop oil &amp; gas fields in Diya ..

11 minutes ago
 GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in ..

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Elect ..

Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Spo ..

2 hours ago
 Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

2 hours ago
 Minister of Planning, Development and Special Init ..

Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI), Prof. Ahsan I ..

2 hours ago
 Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.