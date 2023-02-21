Possibility Vinnik Considered In US-Russia Prisoner Swap Cannot Be Ruled Out - Lawyer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The possibility Russian businessman Alexander Vinnik may still be considered in a potential prisoner exchange deal between the United States and Russia cannot be ruled out, his defense attorney David Rizk told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"No, I would not rule that out," Rizk said.

The United States is currently working to negotiate the release of US citizen Paul Whelan, who is currently detained in Russia.

Vinnik was previously under serious consideration for a prisoner swap deal that took place between the United States and Russia in early December.

A hearing scheduled last week in Vinnik's case was delayed due to a scheduling error by the jail at which he is detained. However, Rizk said it is not uncommon for Federal cases to take a number of months to develop.

The status conference in Vinnik's case was rescheduled to take place on Friday.

The US government is charging Vinnik with financial crimes, including money laundering, linked to his cryptocurrency trading platform BTC-e. The government is accusing Vinnik of enabling criminal activity through BTC-e by obscuring and anonymizing transactions and sources of funds.