Possible Air Defense Supplies From West to Undermine Security of Moldova- Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Possible deliveries of air defense systems by the West to Moldova will only undermine the country's security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with Sputnik.

In March, Moldovan parliament speaker Igor Grosu said that he was counting on the assistance of the European authorities in the acquisition of air defense systems.

Commenting on the remark, Galuzin said that Moscow had repeatedly drawn Chisinau's attention to the fact that the pumping of a country with Western weapons or the deployment of NATO military contingents on its territory is done exclusively in the interests of the United States and its Euro-Atlantic satellites.

"Unfortunately, the Moldovan authorities do not want to understand that such 'assistance' does not strengthen, but, on the contrary, undermines the security of Moldova" Galuzin said, adding that "this fully applies to the air defense systems they requested."