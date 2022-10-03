Possible Alliance to Counterbalance Russia, China Will Not Contribute to Detente - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) The creation of new blocs will not help to defuse the current situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on a possible alliance to counterbalance Russia and China.

Media reported earlier in the day that UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and French President Emmanuel Macron are allegedly trying to create a new bloc that will oppose Russia and China.

"The creation of new blocs will certainly not contribute to stability and predictability and (will not) detente the tense situation, in which we now live," Peskov told reporter.