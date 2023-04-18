Possible Conflict of Interests Will Not Affect S.Korean-US Alliance - Seoul

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has called the Seoul-Washington alliance strong enough to withstand a possible conflict of interests and other issues against the backdrop of reports alleging the wiretapping of South Korean officials by US intelligence services, the presidential office said on Tuesday.

"The president said that the South Korean-US alliance is not the relations where the sides meet and part according to their interests, but it is the alliance based on universal values of liberal democracy and market economy. The South Korean-US alliance is strong, ... and the reconciliation here is possible even when interests come into conflict or issues occur," presidential spokesman Lee Do-woon told a briefing.

The spokesman also said that Seoul and Washington would bridge their differences, if any, via dialogue.

Earlier in April, US media reported that a new trove of classified documents leaked online revealed that US intelligence services spied on conversations at the South Korean presidential office regarding arms supplies to Ukraine in early March.

Last week, Yoon said that a significant share of the information in the leaked documents was forged, and that the revelations would not affect the president's plan to visit Washington later this month.