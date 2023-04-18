UrduPoint.com

Possible Conflict Of Interests Will Not Affect S.Korean-US Alliance - Seoul

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Possible Conflict of Interests Will Not Affect S.Korean-US Alliance - Seoul

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has called the Seoul-Washington alliance strong enough to withstand a possible conflict of interests and other issues against the backdrop of reports alleging the wiretapping of South Korean officials by US intelligence services, the presidential office said on Tuesday.

"The president said that the South Korean-US alliance is not the relations where the sides meet and part according to their interests, but it is the alliance based on universal values of liberal democracy and market economy. The South Korean-US alliance is strong, ... and the reconciliation here is possible even when interests come into conflict or issues occur," presidential spokesman Lee Do-woon told a briefing.

The spokesman also said that Seoul and Washington would bridge their differences, if any, via dialogue.

Earlier in April, US media reported that a new trove of classified documents leaked online revealed that US intelligence services spied on conversations at the South Korean presidential office regarding arms supplies to Ukraine in early March.

Last week, Yoon said that a significant share of the information in the leaked documents was forged, and that the revelations would not affect the president's plan to visit Washington later this month.

Related Topics

Ukraine Washington Democracy Visit Seoul Alliance North Korea March April Market Media Share

Recent Stories

United Arab Bank reports AED 54.8 million net prof ..

United Arab Bank reports AED 54.8 million net profit in Q1 2023

44 seconds ago
 LHC orders govt authorities not to harass Imran Kh ..

LHC orders govt authorities not to harass Imran Khan

8 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law amending certain ar ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law amending certain articles of law regulating drone ..

15 minutes ago
 42 Abu Dhabi school opens applications for &#039;P ..

42 Abu Dhabi school opens applications for &#039;Piscine&#039; coding programme

16 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1.2 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.2 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank reports operating profit incr ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank reports operating profit increase by 32%, net profit by 25% ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.