UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Possible COVID-19 Outbreak In Libya To Be 'Catastrophic' Amid Protracted Conflict - OCHA

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 12:47 PM

Possible COVID-19 Outbreak in Libya to Be 'Catastrophic' Amid Protracted Conflict - OCHA

Should a COVID-19 outbreak begin in Libya, it will overwhelm the war-torn country's already overstretched healthcare system, Jennifer Bose Ratka, public information officer at the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Libya, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) Should a COVID-19 outbreak begin in Libya, it will overwhelm the war-torn country's already overstretched healthcare system, Jennifer Bose Ratka, public information officer at the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Libya, told Sputnik.

"A possible outbreak of the virus would be catastrophic. Libya is at high risk of the spread of COVID-19 given its growing levels of insecurity, political fragmentation, weak health system and high numbers of migrants, refugees and internally displaced persons. Libya's already overstretched health system is not ready to deal with a spread of the virus in this fragile context caused by the protracted conflict," Ratka said.

The first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Libya on March 25. The country's response measures risk being greatly undermined by a long-lasting conflict between two rival administrations, in the east and the west, with ongoing occasional armed hostilities.

"As Libyan hospitals continue to take in injured fighters following a consistently ignored ceasefire in 2020, these medical establishments will now have to brace for the task of containment of COVID-19. The lack of well-equipped intensive care units and medical equipment means that the country will struggle to deal with a major outbreak. With an already weak health system and with most Libyans seeking health care abroad, the implications of a serious COVID-19 outbreak in Libya could be catastrophic," Ratka said.

Last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called upon the rival governments to lay down arms and adhere to the temporary draft ceasefire agreement negotiated by the Libyan Joint Military Commission (5+5) in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Bose Libya March 2020 Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

Eight criminals held during search operation

1 minute ago

OCHA Says Received 164 Reports on Humanitarian Bar ..

1 minute ago

OCHA Says 'Very Limited Funds' Available in Libya ..

1 minute ago

18 pilgrims discharged from quarantine after testi ..

1 minute ago

Two POs among three arrested, narcotics seized in ..

6 minutes ago

OCHA Urges for Immediate Release of Arbitrarily De ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.