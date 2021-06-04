UrduPoint.com
Possible Disconnection From SWIFT System Will Not Be Disaster For Russia - Envoy To EU

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:20 AM

Possible Disconnection From SWIFT System Will Not Be Disaster for Russia - Envoy to EU

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Moscow does not feel real threats from the remarks of Western politicians about the possible disconnection of Russia from the SWIFT interbank payment information system: even if that happens, it will not be a disaster, Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov told Sputnik.

"No, we do not feel [a threat].

But I am sure that even that would not be a disaster for us," Chizhov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2021), answering the question of whether Moscow sees a threat in the Western politicians' remarks on the possible disconnection of Russia from SWIFT.

SPIEF-2021 is taking place from Wednesday through Saturday in person at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center in St. Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is a media partner of the event.

