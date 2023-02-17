UrduPoint.com

Possible Earthquake In Turkey's Istanbul To Result In 'Devastating' Consequences - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The impact of the potential earthquake in Istanbul forecast by some seismologists would overshadow the recent earthquakes in the country's southeast in terms of destruction and social-economic damage, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported on Friday, citing experts.

Several Turkish seismologists have recently predicted a "devastating" earthquake in Istanbul because the city is located at the confluence of the Anatolian and Eurasian tectonic plates, 15-20 kilometers (9-12 miles) south of the North Anatolian Fault area, which runs under the Sea of Marmara and poses a seismic threat.

The earthquake in the Kahramanmaras province, which became the epicenter of the recent disaster, had a been "rehearsal" before the possible earthquake in Istanbul, the newspaper said.

There are more than 1.1 million buildings and 4,500 flats in Istanbul each inhabited by 3.

3 people on average. A 7.5 magnitude quake would cause 13,492 buildings "serious" damage, 39,325 buildings "severe" damage, 136,746 buildings "moderate" damage and 300,963 "minor" damage, the report said.

Powerful earthquakes hit parts of Turkey and Syria on February 6. A 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Turkey, toppling thousands of homes. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it had become the most powerful since 1939. Another earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck the country later in the day. The underground shocks and the following aftershocks were felt by people in 10 Turkish provinces and neighboring countries.

The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey has exceeded 38,000. In Syria, the World Health Organization has estimated the number of casualties at 8,500, while the Syrian Health Ministry said the death toll in the government-controlled areas topped 1,410 people.

