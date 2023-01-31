Possible Fighter Jet Deliveries to Ukraine 'Not Under Taboo' in France - Defense Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) The issue of possible deliveries of fighter jets to Ukraine are "not under taboo" in France, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Tuesday.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron that Paris would consider sending more weapons, including warplanes, if Ukraine lodged a formal request.

According to Macron, in the issue of arms supplies, France proceeds from three criteria: usefulness and effectiveness of a particular type of weapon for the Ukrainian army, that supplies should not lead to an escalation of the conflict, and that they should not weaken the defense capability of the French army.

"As for fighter jets, we have no taboos on this matter. On this issue, we proceed from three criteria, which the President of the republic has already mentioned," Lekornyu said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov in Paris.