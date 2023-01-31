UrduPoint.com

Possible Fighter Jet Deliveries To Ukraine 'Not Under Taboo' In France - Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Possible Fighter Jet Deliveries to Ukraine 'Not Under Taboo' in France - Defense Minister

The issue of possible deliveries of fighter jets to Ukraine are "not under taboo" in France, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) The issue of possible deliveries of fighter jets to Ukraine are "not under taboo" in France, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Tuesday.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron that Paris would consider sending more weapons, including warplanes, if Ukraine lodged a formal request.

According to Macron, in the issue of arms supplies, France proceeds from three criteria: usefulness and effectiveness of a particular type of weapon for the Ukrainian army, that supplies should not lead to an escalation of the conflict, and that they should not weaken the defense capability of the French army.

"As for fighter jets, we have no taboos on this matter. On this issue, we proceed from three criteria, which the President of the republic has already mentioned," Lekornyu said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov in Paris.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine France Paris Lead From Weapon

Recent Stories

US Sanctions 6 Individuals, 3 Entities on Myanmar ..

US Sanctions 6 Individuals, 3 Entities on Myanmar Coup Anniversary - Treasury

14 minutes ago
 Only 7 health symptoms directly related to long Co ..

Only 7 health symptoms directly related to long Covid, study revealed

13 minutes ago
 KP observes day of mourning as mosque bombing deat ..

KP observes day of mourning as mosque bombing death toll mounts to 95 with 221 i ..

13 minutes ago
 Peshawar Blast: MNAs urge consensus policy to comb ..

Peshawar Blast: MNAs urge consensus policy to combat terrorism, violent extremis ..

13 minutes ago
 Tank Transfers to Kiev May Provoke Supply of More ..

Tank Transfers to Kiev May Provoke Supply of More Powerful Weapons - De Gaulle's ..

13 minutes ago
 Scalise Says Republicans Would Move to Kick Congre ..

Scalise Says Republicans Would Move to Kick Congresswoman Omar From Foreign Affa ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.