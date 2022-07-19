UrduPoint.com

Possible Iran UAVs Transfer To Russia To Prompt Sanctions By US, Others - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Possible Iran UAVs Transfer to Russia to Prompt Sanctions by US, Others - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) The possible transfer of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), or drones, from Iran to Russia will result in sanctions being imposed by the United States as well as by other nations, US State Department spokesperson Ned price told reporters on Monday.

"We have spoken about our concerns about potential Iranian provision of UAV technology to Russia. We will continue to watch very closely," Price said during a press briefing. "All of our sanctions remain in force. Any transaction of this sort would implicate the number of sanctions that we have on the books and presumably the number of sanctions that countries around the world have on the books.

So, this is something that we'll continue to monitor."

Price pointed out that if such drones are used in the Ukraine conflict, they will pose a security threat.

On Wednesday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the United States has no evidence that Iran has been delivering drones to Russia but sees an engagement between the two countries on the matter.

Sullivan had accused Iran of planning to provide Russia with numerous drones, without specifying the source of such information or providing any evidence.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani has dismissed the allegations as has Russia's Foreign Ministry.

