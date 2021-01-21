Possible Meeting of Russian, US Leaders Depends on Pandemic, Other Factors - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Possible meetings between Russian and US presidents and the two countries' top diplomats in 2021 will depend on a number of factors, including the epidemiological situation, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"It is still difficult to talk about the possibility of holding face-to-face events, even at the highest level, amid the ongoing pandemic," the ambassador said.

Antonov noted that the schedule of political contacts will depend on the normalization of the epidemiological situation, meetings agenda and the possibility of communication on the margins of multilateral events.

"In any case, any plans are subject to discussions with the new US administration and its consent," the ambassador added.

Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet planned contacts with either former US President Donald Trump or President Joe Biden.

Asked if Russia had already established contacts with Biden's team and was in talks on a potential Putin-Biden phone conversation, the Kremlin spokesman said "not yet."