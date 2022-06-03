UrduPoint.com

Possible NATO Accession By Ukraine Poses Threat To Russia - Medvedev

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 02:40 AM

Possible NATO Accession by Ukraine Poses Threat to Russia - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The possible entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO poses a lesser threat to Russia than Ukraine's possible membership in the alliance, Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chair of Russia's Security Council, said on Friday.

"But if we talk about the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO, then, in any case, in the configuration that has been announced, this poses a lesser threat to our country than Ukraine's entry," Medvedev told Al Jazeera.

Medvedev noted that in the case of Ukraine, the issue is in the territorial claims between the countries.

Medvedev also added that Russia and Ukraine could have come to a peaceful settlement of the conflict, if not for the destructive position of NATO.

"A huge role that this did not happen was played by those who, in fact, imposed their point of view on Ukraine. I will tell you directly who they are. These are the United States, European countries and the North Atlantic Alliance. If not for its destructive position, it was possible to agree," Medvedev said.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Alliance United States Sweden Finland

Recent Stories

Special Committee of Cabinet deliberates to file s ..

Special Committee of Cabinet deliberates to file sedition case against Imran Kha ..

3 hours ago
 Latvia Invites Canada, Ukraine to Three Seas Summi ..

Latvia Invites Canada, Ukraine to Three Seas Summit in Riga - Foreign Affairs Of ..

3 hours ago
 UN Official Says NPT Parties Should Agree to Set o ..

UN Official Says NPT Parties Should Agree to Set of Measures to Reduce Risk of N ..

3 hours ago
 US House Judiciary Committee Considers Gun Control ..

US House Judiciary Committee Considers Gun Control Package After Series of Mass ..

3 hours ago
 Govt takes inevitable decision, raises petroleum p ..

Govt takes inevitable decision, raises petroleum prices to strike deal with IMF: ..

3 hours ago
 US, Russia Need to Return to Arms Control Dialogue ..

US, Russia Need to Return to Arms Control Dialogue at First Opportunity - UN Off ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.