Possible NATO Accession by Ukraine Poses Threat to Russia - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The possible entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO poses a lesser threat to Russia than Ukraine's possible membership in the alliance, Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chair of Russia's Security Council, said on Friday.

"But if we talk about the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO, then, in any case, in the configuration that has been announced, this poses a lesser threat to our country than Ukraine's entry," Medvedev told Al Jazeera.

Medvedev noted that in the case of Ukraine, the issue is in the territorial claims between the countries.

Medvedev also added that Russia and Ukraine could have come to a peaceful settlement of the conflict, if not for the destructive position of NATO.

"A huge role that this did not happen was played by those who, in fact, imposed their point of view on Ukraine. I will tell you directly who they are. These are the United States, European countries and the North Atlantic Alliance. If not for its destructive position, it was possible to agree," Medvedev said.