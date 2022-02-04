UrduPoint.com

Possible New Anti-Russian Sanctions To Undermine London Investment Attractiveness - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Possible New Anti-Russian Sanctions to Undermine London Investment Attractiveness - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Possible new sanctions by the United Kingdom against Russia will undermine the investment attractiveness of London and have a negative impact on its economic relations with Moscow, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"We will decide depending on the situation, but if the announced sanctions are so indiscriminately applied to any Russian companies, as the British side stated, that is, without legally substantiated facts, this will become a serious obstacle to the development of trade and economic ties, our response will follow," Zakharova told reporters.

The diplomat added that these possible new UK sanctions "undermine their own investment attractiveness, actually threaten their big businesses."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia London United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

30 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

32 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

35 minutes ago
 Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Expe ..

Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Experience with vivo V23e

37 minutes ago
 Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan ..

Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan announced

52 minutes ago
 PCB statement on Mohammad Hasnain

PCB statement on Mohammad Hasnain

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>