Possible New Anti-Russian Sanctions to Undermine London Investment Attractiveness - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Possible new sanctions by the United Kingdom against Russia will undermine the investment attractiveness of London and have a negative impact on its economic relations with Moscow, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"We will decide depending on the situation, but if the announced sanctions are so indiscriminately applied to any Russian companies, as the British side stated, that is, without legally substantiated facts, this will become a serious obstacle to the development of trade and economic ties, our response will follow," Zakharova told reporters.

The diplomat added that these possible new UK sanctions "undermine their own investment attractiveness, actually threaten their big businesses."