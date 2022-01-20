UrduPoint.com

Possible New US Sanctions Against Russia To Be Met With Mirror Response - State Duma

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Possible New US Sanctions Against Russia to Be Met With Mirror Response - State Duma

Washington's new possible sanctions against Moscow will be met with a mirror response, and Russia reserves a right to break off relations with those countries who impose similar sanctions, Dmitry Belik, a member of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Washington's new possible sanctions against Moscow will be met with a mirror response, and Russia reserves a right to break off relations with those countries who impose similar sanctions, Dmitry Belik, a member of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, told Sputnik.

"The response, no doubt, will be similar: we reserve the right to break off diplomatic relations with all countries that join in imposing this sanctions package," Belik said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington All

Recent Stories

Cloudy weather likely to persist in Balochistan

Cloudy weather likely to persist in Balochistan

7 minutes ago
 Research on value addition vital to agri developme ..

Research on value addition vital to agri development

7 minutes ago
 Bodybuilding competitions in March

Bodybuilding competitions in March

7 minutes ago
 Gloves exports witness 12.90 % increase

Gloves exports witness 12.90 % increase

7 minutes ago
 Govt puts country on way to prosperity: Asad Umar

Govt puts country on way to prosperity: Asad Umar

7 minutes ago
 Baltic states authorised to rush US-made weapons t ..

Baltic states authorised to rush US-made weapons to Ukraine

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.