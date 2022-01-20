Possible New US Sanctions Against Russia To Be Met With Mirror Response - State Duma
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 07:29 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Washington's new possible sanctions against Moscow will be met with a mirror response, and Russia reserves a right to break off relations with those countries who impose similar sanctions, Dmitry Belik, a member of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, told Sputnik.
"The response, no doubt, will be similar: we reserve the right to break off diplomatic relations with all countries that join in imposing this sanctions package," Belik said.