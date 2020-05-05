UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 01:11 AM

Possible Power-Sharing Deal to Pave Way to Intra-Afghan Peace Talks - US Defense Secretary

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Monday that he sees a possibility of a new deal between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his political rival Abdullah Abdullah that, if successful, would pave the way to peace negotiations with the Taliban opposition movement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Monday that he sees a possibility of a new deal between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his political rival Abdullah Abdullah that, if successful, would pave the way to peace negotiations with the Taliban opposition movement.

"We understand right now there is a possible new power-sharing agreement coming up between Abdullah and Ghani. If that's successful, then we can form an Afghan negotiation team and then sit down with the Taliban," Esper said at a Brookings Institution virtual event.

Under the recently signed peace deal between the Taliban and the United States, intra-Afghan talks were set to start on March 10, but the negotiations have been delayed due to Afghanistan's electoral crisis and Kabul's initial reluctance to exchange prisoners with the Taliban.

"We have seen some exchanges of prisoners, but not enough. We need to get the process on track, that's the way forward," Esper said.

The Defense Secretary also promised continued US support to its Afghan partners.

