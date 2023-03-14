Possible Putin-Trump Meeting Not Under Discussion Yet - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) There has not yet been a substantive discussion or any initiatives about a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and former US President Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Trump, who decided to run for US president, said that future assistance to Ukraine would depend on his meeting with Putin.

"So far, there has been no substantive discussion on this issue. There were no initiatives in this regard," Peskov said, answering a question about the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Trump.