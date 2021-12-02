(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The provocative and groundless statements by the head of the UK Secret Intelligence Service, Richard Moore, about the alleged threats emanating from Russia, have hampered the chances of a possible Russian-UK dialogue, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Moore said that London sees serious threats emanating from Russia and will make every effort to contain and repel all the threats posed by Moscow.

"After such provocative, groundless insinuations about Moscow's aggressive policy against Kiev, cyberattacks .

.. the atmosphere of a possible dialogue is largely spoiled," the service said in a statement.

"From the head of the world's most authoritative intelligence service, such as MI6, we have the right to count on greater professionalism, an objective and dispassionate approach to assessing and presenting the British position on regional and international problems," the statement read.

Moscow has repeatedly noted that Russia does not threaten any country and does not plan any attacks, calling such allegations groundless.