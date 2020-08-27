Possible Sale of TikTok to Microsoft May Happen Within Next 48 Hours - Reports

The possible sale of the Chinese video sharing platform TikTok to Microsoft may take place within the next couple of days, US media reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The possible sale of the Chinese video sharing platform TikTok to microsoft may take place within the next couple of days, US media reported on Thursday.

CNBC said citing sources familiar with the matter that the resignation of TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer signals a likely deal with Microsoft.

Mayer resigned as TikTok chief executive three months after assuming the role amid US voicing security concerns over the Chinese application, the Financial Times reported.

According to the newspaper and its sources, Mayer decided to quit after President Donald Trump issued an executive order on August 14, giving the TikTok's parent company ByteDance 90 days to sell its US business or face a ban in the United States.

Mayer is also leaving ByteDance, where he served as the COO, and TikTok General Manager Vanessa papas will reportedly become acting CEO.

ByteDance announced a lawsuit against the Trump administration earlier this week to challenge the ban. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has publicly backed TikTok's legal case.