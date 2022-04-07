Possible Suspension of Russian Work in UNHRC May Have Destructive Consequences - Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The possible suspension of the Russian work in the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) may have destructive consequences for the organization, Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said.

Earlier this week, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield urged other states to follow calls to remove Russia from its position on the UNHRC due to its ongoing special operation in Ukraine. The decision on the issue may be made on Thursday.

"This is a landmark motion by the US and its allies which risks to have devastating consequences for the UN System," Polyansky wrote on his Telegram channel.