Possible Switch to Ruble Payments for Russian Electricity Up to Exporter - Energy Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The Russian Energy Ministry is not ruling the possibility of charging Russian electricity exports in the national Currency, but the final decision has to be made by exporting company Inter RAO, Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Snikkars said on Tuesday.

"Let our colleagues decide based on the payment principles and capabilities. These are economic relations. Let them see for themselves and decide how to do it right," Snikkars told reporters, specifying that he meant Inter RAO.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree stipulating that all contracts for pipeline gas deliveries with companies registered in countries that have sanctioned Russia be settled in rubles.