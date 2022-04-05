UrduPoint.com

Possible Switch To Ruble Payments For Russian Electricity Up To Exporter - Energy Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Possible Switch to Ruble Payments for Russian Electricity Up to Exporter - Energy Ministry

The Russian Energy Ministry is not ruling the possibility of charging Russian electricity exports in the national currency, but the final decision has to be made by exporting company Inter RAO, Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Snikkars said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The Russian Energy Ministry is not ruling the possibility of charging Russian electricity exports in the national Currency, but the final decision has to be made by exporting company Inter RAO, Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Snikkars said on Tuesday.

"Let our colleagues decide based on the payment principles and capabilities. These are economic relations. Let them see for themselves and decide how to do it right," Snikkars told reporters, specifying that he meant Inter RAO.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree stipulating that all contracts for pipeline gas deliveries with companies registered in countries that have sanctioned Russia be settled in rubles.

Related Topics

Electricity Exports Russia Company Vladimir Putin Gas All

Recent Stories

Exercise performed at different times of the day h ..

Exercise performed at different times of the day has different effects: Scientis ..

35 seconds ago
 Biden to Unveil AUKUS Cooperation on Development o ..

Biden to Unveil AUKUS Cooperation on Development of Hypersonic Weapons - Reports

38 seconds ago
 PAEC completes refueling outage of nuclear power p ..

PAEC completes refueling outage of nuclear power plant C-3 in record minimum tim ..

39 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of kite flying incidents

41 seconds ago
 DC Abbottabad chairs DRRC meeting

DC Abbottabad chairs DRRC meeting

5 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan levelled baseless allegations against C ..

Aleem Khan levelled baseless allegations against CM: spokesman

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.