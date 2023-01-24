Possible Tanks Supplies to Kiev by Berlin Will Not Improve Russia-Germany Ties - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) There is no substantive dialogue between Russia and Germany, and the possible supply of tanks to Kiev by Berlin does not bode well for future relations between Russia and Germany, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"(Russia-Germany) relations are already at a fairly low point. And there is no substantive dialogue with Germany and with other countries of the European Union and NATO. But of course, such supplies do not bode well for the future of relations. They will certainly leave an inevitable mark on the future of these relations," Peskov told reporters.