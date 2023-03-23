Possible Tornado Rips Roof From Industrial Building Outside Los Angeles - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) An apparent tornado ripped off the roof of an industrial building in a city in Los Angeles county and injured one person, according to news reports and resident video clips.

The National Weather Service is investigating if what is being called a "weather related incident" in the town of Montebello indeed meets the tornado classification.

"I've seen the videos so it's definitely possible that a weak tornado hit down there," NWS meteorologist Kristen Stewart told the LA Times on Wednesday.

The weather event may also be a "landspout," a weaker tornado than the powerful twisters seen in the Midwest, Stewart added.

Meanwhile, downtown Los Angeles just received 1.43 inches of rain, breaking a 130-year record.