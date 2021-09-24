Possible US Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Not Tied to Reality - Russian Foreign Ministry

Possible US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline are not tied to reality, this is a continuation of the policy of containment, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) Possible US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline are not tied to reality, this is a continuation of the policy of containment, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Such documents are stamped in general without being tied to reality. Yes, this is part of the containment policy, but it has nothing to do with the United Nations," Zakharova said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, answering whether possible sanctions were related to the participation of Russian delegation in the UN General Assembly.