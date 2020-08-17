Post-blast Lebanon says hospitals nearly at COVID-19 capacity

Lebanon's health minister warned Monday that hospitals are reaching maximum capacity to treat coronavirus patients after the deadly Beirut blast overwhelmed clinics and as COVID-19 cases have mounted

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Lebanon's health minister warned Monday that hospitals are reaching maximum capacity to treat coronavirus patients after the deadly Beirut blast overwhelmed clinics and as COVID-19 cases have mounted.

"Public and private hospitals in the capital in particular have a very limited capacity, whether in terms of beds in intensive care units or respirators," the minister, Hamad Hassan, told a press conference.

"We are on the brink, we don't have the luxury to take our time," he warned, calling for authorities to take the "hard decision" to impose a new two-week lockdown to stem the spread of the virus.

Lebanon has seen a spike in coronavirus-related cases and deaths in recent weeks,and they have hit a new record in the aftermath of the massive explosion that ripped throughlarge parts of Beirut on August 4.