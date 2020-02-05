UrduPoint.com
Post-Brexit Businesses' Relocation To EU Far Shorter Than Expected - City Of London

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 03:00 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The City of London, the major financial district in the UK capital and Europe as a whole, saw little outflow of financial companies and employees to the European Union after Brexit, far less than it was expected, Catherine McGuinness, the chair of the policy and resources committee of the City of London, said on Tuesday.

In July of 2018, McGuinness said that the UK financial sector could lose up to 12,000 jobs because many financial companies were relocating their businesses to the European Union.

In the first week into Brexit, the financial district saw no indications of big moves toward the EU, the financial expert told reporters, adding that there was no major "Brexodus" happening in the UK.

McGuinness also expressed confidence that it was unlikely that the outflow would be observed by the end of the transition period next year.

The head of the City of London added that London and the European bloc were very pragmatic about the financial sector and that the negotiations were underway.

On January 31 at 23:00 GMT, the United Kingdom left the EU after 47 years together, including 3.5 years post-referendum. The UK has now entered a transition period in which it has 11 months to agree on the details of its future relationship with the bloc.

