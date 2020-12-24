UrduPoint.com
Post-Brexit Deal Confirmation Expected Early On Thursday As Sides Finalize Text - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Following the Wednesday night talks on the post-Brexit deal between Brussels and London, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm the agreement early on Thursday, the Financial Times newspaper reported.

On Wednesday night, officials from both sides worked to finalize the legal text of the deal and put an end to months-long tense negotiations aimed at preserving the tariff-free trade between the UK and the EU before January 1, when the transition period expires.

One of the main subject of the last-minute talks was the matter of fishing rights and access to UK waters. Officials have said that the further relations between the two parties were mostly settled.

