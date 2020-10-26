Post-Brexit Deal Decision Entirely Separate From US Election Outcome - UK Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied on Monday media reports that he was holding off on his decision regarding the post-Brexit deal the United Kingdom was currently negotiating with the European Union until the outcome of the US presidential election on November 3.

Former UK representative to the EU Ivan Rogers told The Observer newspaper last week that many EU officials believe Johnson was waiting for the outcome of the US election to decide on the post-Brexit trade talks. According to the former diplomat, they think the UK prime minister would be less inclined to risk a hard Brexit if Democrat Joe Biden beat Republican incumbent Donald Trump.

"The two things are entirely separate," the Independent newspaper's website quoted Johnson as telling reporters during a visit to a hospital in the English city of Reading.

Post-Brexit trade negotiations were resumed on Thursday after Johnson had called them off some days earlier, and are due to continue this week in London and Brussels, with both side trying to sort out the current differences on fishing quotas and the so-called level playing field, and reach an agreement before the end of the year, when the transition period expires.