Post-Brexit Deal Helps Move to Close EU-UK Relationship - European Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The EK-EU post-Brexit trade deal is a big step toward a close relationship, the European Council said Thursday, shortly after the deal was announced.

"The announcement that the negotiators have reached an agreement is a major step forward to establish a close relationship between the EU and the UK," the council's statement said.

"For our citizens and businesses a comprehensive agreement with our neighbour, friend and ally is the best outcome. Over the past years the EU has shown unity and determination in its negotiations with the UK. We will continue to uphold the same unity," President of the European Council Charles Michel was quoted as saying.