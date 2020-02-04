Post-Brexit EU Parliament Will Not Change Russia Policy Despite Tilt to Right- EU Lawmaker

Despite a slight tilt to the right in the composition of the European Parliament following Brexit, its policy on Russia will not evolve, Roman Haider, an EU lawmaker from the Freedom Party of Austria, said in an interview with Sputnik

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Despite a slight tilt to the right in the composition of the European Parliament following Brexit, its policy on Russia will not evolve, Roman Haider, an EU lawmaker from the Freedom Party of Austria, said in an interview with Sputnik.

As the United Kingdom left the European Union on January 31, the UK lawmakers have vacated 73 seats in the European Parliament. Based on the decision on how to redistribute the seats, 27 of those will be redistributed among 14 member states, while 46 remain empty in case a new country joins the bloc.

Haider noted that although his far-right Identity and Democracy (ID) faction was expected to overtake the leftist Greens-European Free Alliance, becoming the fourth largest group in the European Parliament, this slight tilt toward the seemingly pro-Russian right in seats does not change the main power relationships.

"Within the European Parliament, there will surely be NO effect on any area, especially not on the relations with Russia," Haider said.

Haider went on to say that the center-right European People's Party (EPP), which was already the largest in the parliament and will now likely see a 2.3 percentage points surge to a total of 187 seats, tends to ally with the left groups rather than with the right.

"If this [EPP] only was right.

.. but the EPP is anything else but centre-right... EPP mostly cooperates with the left groups rather than even talk with ID group," he said.

The EU lawmaker added that he did not anticipate any changes to the decision-making process within the assembly concerning neither economic or foreign policies, nor social or European policies.

ID's vice chair Joerg Meuthen from the euroskeptic Alternative for Germany party, said at the faction's launch last June that there was no sense in prolonging sanctions against Russia and instead urged the EU to rebuild good relations with the country. Similar calls came from the leaders of other right-wing parties France's National Rally and Italy's Lega, who said economic sanctions on Russia hurt national economies.

On January 31 at 23:00 GMT, the United Kingdom left the European Union after 47 years together, including 3.5 years post-referendum. The UK has now entered a transition period with 11 months to agree on the details of its future relationship with the EU.

Following the United Kingdom's departure from the European bloc, France and Spain gained five seats, Italy and the Netherlands received three, Ireland will have two more lawmakers in the parliament, and Austria, Croatia, Finland, Denmark, Estonia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Sweden will each gain one extra seat.