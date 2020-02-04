UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Post-Brexit EU Parliament Will Not Change Russia Policy Despite Tilt To Right- EU Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 08:56 PM

Post-Brexit EU Parliament Will Not Change Russia Policy Despite Tilt to Right- EU Lawmaker

Despite a slight tilt to the right in the composition of the European Parliament following Brexit, its policy on Russia will not evolve, Roman Haider, an EU lawmaker from the Freedom Party of Austria, said in an interview with Sputnik

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Despite a slight tilt to the right in the composition of the European Parliament following Brexit, its policy on Russia will not evolve, Roman Haider, an EU lawmaker from the Freedom Party of Austria, said in an interview with Sputnik.

As the United Kingdom left the European Union on January 31, the UK lawmakers have vacated 73 seats in the European Parliament. Based on the decision on how to redistribute the seats, 27 of those will be redistributed among 14 member states, while 46 remain empty in case a new country joins the bloc.

Haider noted that although his far-right Identity and Democracy (ID) faction was expected to overtake the leftist Greens-European Free Alliance, becoming the fourth largest group in the European Parliament, this slight tilt toward the seemingly pro-Russian right in seats does not change the main power relationships.

"Within the European Parliament, there will surely be NO effect on any area, especially not on the relations with Russia," Haider said.

Haider went on to say that the center-right European People's Party (EPP), which was already the largest in the parliament and will now likely see a 2.3 percentage points surge to a total of 187 seats, tends to ally with the left groups rather than with the right.

"If this [EPP] only was right.

.. but the EPP is anything else but centre-right... EPP mostly cooperates with the left groups rather than even talk with ID group," he said.

The EU lawmaker added that he did not anticipate any changes to the decision-making process within the assembly concerning neither economic or foreign policies, nor social or European policies.

ID's vice chair Joerg Meuthen from the euroskeptic Alternative for Germany party, said at the faction's launch last June that there was no sense in prolonging sanctions against Russia and instead urged the EU to rebuild good relations with the country. Similar calls came from the leaders of other right-wing parties France's National Rally and Italy's Lega, who said economic sanctions on Russia hurt national economies.

On January 31 at 23:00 GMT, the United Kingdom left the European Union after 47 years together, including 3.5 years post-referendum. The UK has now entered a transition period with 11 months to agree on the details of its future relationship with the EU.

Following the United Kingdom's departure from the European bloc, France and Spain gained five seats, Italy and the Netherlands received three, Ireland will have two more lawmakers in the parliament, and Austria, Croatia, Finland, Denmark, Estonia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Sweden will each gain one extra seat.

Related Topics

Assembly Russia Parliament Democracy France European Union Germany Alliance Ireland Austria Estonia Spain Italy United Kingdom Poland Romania Slovakia Sweden Finland Croatia Netherlands Denmark Brexit January June From

Recent Stories

Need stressed to create awareness about rights of ..

1 minute ago

82,000 Pakistani workers to be benefited from soci ..

1 minute ago

Women development deptt organizes Kashmir rally

1 minute ago

Jammu & Kashmir National Front thanks Pakistan for ..

1 minute ago

Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur responded to 49642 calls in ..

11 minutes ago

India crush rivals Pakistan to reach Under-19 Worl ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.