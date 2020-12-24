British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said a new post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union would benefit both sides of the Channel, after a last-gasp agreement was secured

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said a new post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union would benefit both sides of the Channel, after a last-gasp agreement was secured.

"This is a good deal for the whole of Europe and for our friends and partners as well," he told a Downing Street news conference.

"It will not be a bad thing in my view to have a prosperous, dynamic and contented UK on your doorstep. It will be a good thing. It will drive jobs and prosperity across the whole continent."