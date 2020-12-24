UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Post-Brexit Trade Agreement 'a Good Deal For Whole Of Europe': UK's Johnson

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 11:37 PM

Post-Brexit trade agreement 'a good deal for whole of Europe': UK's Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said a new post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union would benefit both sides of the Channel, after a last-gasp agreement was secured

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said a new post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union would benefit both sides of the Channel, after a last-gasp agreement was secured.

"This is a good deal for the whole of Europe and for our friends and partners as well," he told a Downing Street news conference.

"It will not be a bad thing in my view to have a prosperous, dynamic and contented UK on your doorstep. It will be a good thing. It will drive jobs and prosperity across the whole continent."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe European Union United Kingdom Agreement Jobs

Recent Stories

AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

11 minutes ago

Iran warns Trump against 'adventurism'

3 minutes ago

Salah is happy at Liverpool, says Klopp

3 minutes ago

SoPs compliance must :DC

3 minutes ago

Court adjourns hearing of motorway gang-rape case ..

4 minutes ago

Two Defendants in Russian Journalist Golunov Case ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.