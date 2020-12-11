Post-Brexit Trade Deal With EU 90% Possible Before Sunday Deadline - UK Culture Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) UK Culture Minister Oliver Dowden said on Friday that there was a significant possibility that the United Kingdom and the European Union could get a post-Brexit trade deal before the Sunday deadline, as long as the bloc understands that the UK needs to control its territorial waters and set its own rules and regulations.

"I think there is a significant possibility we could get that deal and I think we should continue to work towards it," Dowden told Sky news broadcaster.

According to the minister, there are "pretty much 90 percent" chances of both sides striking a deal in the remaining days, but the UE must respect the UK's interests.

"The Prime Minister (Boris Johnson) desperately wants us to get a deal but if we don't get that deal it would be because we are not willing to accept a situation where we compromise our territorial waters or we compromise our abilities to set our own rules and regulations," he stressed.

The United Kingdom left the European Union on January 31, but as part of the withdrawal agreement, both sides entered an 11-month transition period to negotiate their future commercial relations.

Trade talks have been at an impasse for months over wide divergences over fishing quotas, the level-playing field � the set of common rules and standards designed to prevent businesses in one country from undercutting their rivals in other countries � and governance.

On Wednesday, Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tried to break the impasse but after a three-hour dinner in Brussels, they reached the conclusion that significant differences persist, and set Sunday as the deadline to decide on the future of the talks.

The following day, the UK prime minister urged citizens and businesses to step up preparations for a no-deal scenario, because there are strong possibilities that both would be unable to resolve their differences before Sunday.

If no trade deal is secured, the World Trade Organization's rules will come into effect starting in 2021, including customs tariffs and full border checks for UK goods going across the English Channel.