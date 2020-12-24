UrduPoint.com
Post-Brexit Trade Deal With EU 'very Welcome': UK Ex-PMs May And Cameron

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 11:22 PM

Former British prime ministers David Cameron and Theresa May, who both resigned over Brexit in recent years, on Thursday called news of a trade deal with the European Union "very welcome"

"Trade deal is very welcome," Cameron said on Twitter, adding it was "good to end a difficult year with some positive news".

In her own message, May added: "Very welcome news that the UK & EU have reached agreement on the terms of a deal - one that provides confidence to business and helps keep trade flowing."

