Post-Brexit trade deal with EU 'very welcome': UK ex-PMs May and Cameron

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Former British prime ministers David Cameron and Theresa May, who both resigned over Brexit in recent years, on Thursday called news of a trade deal with the European Union "very welcome".

"Trade deal is very welcome," Cameron said on Twitter, adding it was "good to end a difficult year with some positive news".

In her own message, May added: "Very welcome news that the UK & EU have reached agreement on the terms of a deal - one that provides confidence to business and helps keep trade flowing."