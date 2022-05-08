UrduPoint.com

Post-COVID-19 Effects Persist In 10% Of Hospitalized Patients After Recovery - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Post-COVID-19 Effects Persist in 10% of Hospitalized Patients After Recovery - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) About 10% of people hospitalized with coronavirus infection continue to experience disease-related health problems even one year after discharged from a hospital, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Sunday, citing data from a study by the Japanese Health Ministry.

According to the study, the most common post-coronavirus malaise is muscle weakness, which is seen in 7.4% of recovered patients. Another 4.4% of respondents complained about breathing difficulties, while 3.

5% said they continued experiencing general lethargy.

At the same time, complete loss or altered sense of smell and lack of taste occurred only in 1.6% and 1% of respondents, respectively, the findings showed.

The study was conducted among 693 people hospitalized with moderate or severe COVID-19 symptoms from September 2020 to July 2021.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Japan has registered 8.06 million cases and 29,788 deaths.

