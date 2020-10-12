UrduPoint.com
Post-Election Destabilization Only Possible In Moldova With Foreign Influence - Dodon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 12:10 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Any destabilization and protests similar to Ukraine's 2014 Maidan unrest can only rock Moldova after the presidential election in the event of interference of some foreign geopolitical players, Moldovan President Igor Dodon, running for second term in office, told Sputnik in an interview.

Moldova will hold the presidential election on November 1. The Central Election Commission has registered eight candidates, including Dodon and former Prime Minister Maia Sandu, who are the front-runners, according to opinion polls.

"We do not have the protest potential that Belarus has, and we will not have it, unless it is brought from abroad. I do not believe in destabilization and maidan without geopolitical support of the foreign players. Otherwise, any attempt to destabilize the situation will be fruitless if there is a strong government in the country," Dodon said.

According to the Moldovan leader, only Russia, the European Union and the United States could have any influence on his country.

"I am sure that Russia does not need destabilization there, it has never wanted destabilization near its borders. Taking into consideration Transnistria, Russia is not interested in destabilization in Moldova," Dodon noted.

The president expressed the belief that the EU was not seeking destabilization either. As for the US, it is going through the electoral process right now, Dodon recalled. The Moldovan leader expressed the belief that that there would be some attempts to hold rallies after the election, and the government would cope with that.

