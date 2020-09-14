Post-Election Events Showed Belarus Should Stick More Closely to Russia - Lukashenko

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The events that followed presidential election in Belarus showed Minsk that it should stick closer to Russia, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Monday.

"We have always stuck to this policy [of cooperation with Russia].

And the latest events showed us that we should be closer to our elder brother and work together closer, on the economy and other things," Lukashenko said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.