Post-Musk Twitter Sill Looks Like 'Scam' - Russian Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Post-Musk growth of Twitter subscribers has been reduced every day and it still looks like a scam, the Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Tuesday.

"This can be seen in the sharp decline in the number of readers and those who read tweets. This can be seen from the fact that there are regular delays in the growth of the number of subscribers, moreover, in the last two weeks, 15 people have been reduced every day. Well, I understand that Twitter is a private company, and (former President Donald) Trump was blocked at the time," Ulyanov told reporters during his visit to the United Nations in New York. "It still looks like a scam and it is unpleasant.

"

Ulyanov is an avid Twitter user, having over 30,000 subscribers on his account. Sometimes he tweets several times a day about the developments of his core tasks in Vienna.

Since Trump's removal from Twitter, the company was purchased by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk who has vowed to protect freedom of speech on the social media platform. However, Trump has yet to confirm an attempted return to the platform, instead favoring his own social media site "Truth Social."

Musk closed a $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter on October 28 after months of negotiations and legal disputes with the company about the number of fake accounts on the social media platform, which the entrepreneur believed was much higher than the company reported.