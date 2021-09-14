Post-Pandemic Recovery Plan Already in Effect in Moldova - European Commission Official

A plan designed by the European Union to restore the Moldovan economy after the pandemic has already been put into operation, Katarina Mathernova, the deputy director-general of the European Commission, said on an official visit to Chisinau on Tuesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) A plan designed by the European Union to restore the Moldovan economy after the pandemic has already been put into operation, Katarina Mathernova, the deputy director-general of the European Commission, said on an official visit to Chisinau on Tuesday.

"The economic recovery plan is already being implemented. Just this week, we actually approved disbursement of over 36 million euro ($42.4 million) not in loans, (but) in grants to Moldova for both to show our support for recovery out of COVID-19 and also for police reform program," Mathernova told a briefing.

She added that the EU's post-COVID-19 assistance to Moldova was not limited to funding, but also included the allocation of vaccine doses.

Mathernova expressed the hope that the pace of vaccination in the Eastern European nation will quicken.

The European Commission came up with the recovery plan for Moldova's economy in June, which entails the disbursement of up to 600 million euro ($706.4 million) over three years. The funding is expected to cover infrastructural projects and training on how to manage public expenditures, as well as support for small and medium businesses, the education system, and reform of the judicial system.

Currently, Moldova has administered over 1,300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, which is enough to fully immunize a quarter of citizens.