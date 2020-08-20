Post-Registration Clinical Trials of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Start Next Week - RDIF

Post-registration clinical trials of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine will start next week and will involve over 40,000 participants, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Post-registration clinical trials of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine will start next week and will involve over 40,000 participants, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.

Earlier in August, Russia became the first country to officially register a coronavirus vaccine, which is yet to pass the Phase 3 of the clinical trials.

"Post-registration trials involving more than 40,000 patients will start next week. It will fully comply with the international standards. This will be randomized, double-blinded, placebo controlled clinical trials.

This utmost important research will be carried out in parallel with the vaccination of risk groups," Dmitriev said at a briefing.

A large-scale immunization program is set to start in Russia in October, Dmitriev added.

The RDIF head also warned against politicizing the matter, amid Western concerns over the quick registration of the vaccine.

"We urge not to politicize the vaccine issue, as we believe there should be many vaccines the more there are vaccines, the better it is for humanity," Dmitriev said.