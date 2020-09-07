UrduPoint.com
Post-Registration COVID-19 Vaccination Of Russian Volunteers Starts This Week - Murashko

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 05:43 PM

Post-Registration COVID-19 Vaccination of Russian Volunteers Starts This Week - Murashko

The immunization of Russian volunteers taking part in the post-registration trials of the COVID-19 vaccine will start later this week, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday

SOLNECHNOGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The immunization of Russian volunteers taking part in the post-registration trials of the COVID-19 vaccine will start later this week, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.

"This week, we will launch the vaccination of volunteers who take part in the Phase III of the clinical trials. Next week, first deliveries of the vaccine will be launched, these will be small batches yet, as we need to respect interests of all the sides," Murashko told reporters.

More Stories From World

