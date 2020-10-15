UrduPoint.com
Post-Registration Trial Of Russia 2nd COVID Vaccine Starts Upon Production Launch-Watchdog

He post-registration clinical trials of the EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Russia's research center Vector, will be launched after industrial volumes of the vaccine are produced, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The post-registration clinical trials of the EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Russia's research center Vector, will be launched after industrial volumes of the vaccine are produced, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that Russia had registered its second vaccine against the coronavirus.

"The Novosibirsk-based center Vector will conduct multi-centre clinical trials on 40,000 volunteers after producing industrial volumes of the registered vaccine," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

