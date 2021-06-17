Post-Registration Trials of Russian EpiVacCorona Vaccine to Finish Late in July- Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The post-registration clinical trials of Russia's EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19, developed by the Vector research center, will be completed by the end of July, Vector chief Rinat Maksyutov said on Thursday.

"We will receive the most representative data already in the post-registration clinical studies on 3,000 volunteers, which began early last December. Six months are needed, it will be completed in the end of July, and then we will be able to summarize the final results of vaccination," Maksyutov said on Russia-24 broadcaster.