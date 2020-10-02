UrduPoint.com
Post-Registration Trials Of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V Encouraging - Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 08:32 PM

Post-registration trials of Russian vaccine Sputnik V, which have begun in Belarus as well, are showing encouraging results, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Post-registration trials of Russian vaccine Sputnik V, which have begun in Belarus as well, are showing encouraging results, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

"The research began with the participation of our colleagues from Belarus. We see that the result we are getting today is encouraging," Murashko told reporters.

In August, the Russian Health Ministry registered the world's first vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19, developed by the Gamaleya Institute, and produced jointly with the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

It was named Sputnik V. The vaccine involves the inoculation of two components with an interval of three weeks.

Post-registration clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine began in Moscow on September 7, and the first participants were vaccinated on September 9. In total, 40,000 volunteers will take part in the study, 10,000 of them will receive a placebo, which is necessary to test the effectiveness of the vaccine.

