Post-typhoon Blackout Raises Disaster Prep Questions In Japan

Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:15 PM

A lengthy post-typhoon blackout outside Tokyo that has left tens of thousands of people without power for more than a week is raising questions about preparedness in disaster-prone Japan

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :A lengthy post-typhoon blackout outside Tokyo that has left tens of thousands of people without power for more than a week is raising questions about preparedness in disaster-prone Japan.

"It's worse than we thought," an official from Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO) told AFP, as authorities confirmed 45,000 homes were still without electricity 12 days after the powerful Typhoon Faxai barrelled through the Tokyo region.

The storm hit the capital with record-setting winds and brought travel chaos to Narita airport, but the effects have been felt worst in the Chiba region, east of Tokyo.

Temperatures soared after the storm, and two people died of heatstroke in the days following when nearly one million homes were without power and more than 80,000 without water.9TEPCO dispatched 12,000 workers to the region, along with 4,000 staff from other regional companies, but admitted it initially underestimated the scale of the problem.

"We weren't able to immediately assess the extent of the situation," a TEPCO spokesman said.

More Stories From World

