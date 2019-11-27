Postal Strike in Finland Over After Workers, State Mail Company Reach Deal - Conciliator

The postal strike and accompanying industrial action in Finland, which were triggered by disputes over salaries and work conditions, came to an end after postal workers reached an agreement with state post service company Posti Finland, National Labor Conciliator Vuokko Piekkala said on Wednesday morning during a briefing

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) The postal strike and accompanying industrial action in Finland , which were triggered by disputes over salaries and work conditions, came to an end after postal workers reached an agreement with state post service company Posti Finland , National Labor Conciliator Vuokko Piekkala said on Wednesday morning during a briefing.

According to Finnish media, on Tuesday evening, Piekkala proposed an agreement that covered the terms and conditions of employment for about 700 workers and satisfied all parties.

"The labor dispute was settled. The agreement was approved by the [involved] parties.

The strikes will end immediately," Piekkala said.

The strike was launched by the Finnish Post and Logistics Union on November 11 in response to the decision by Posti to reduce about 700 postal workers' salaries by 30 percent. As a result, a number of trade unions in the transportation sector announced sympathy strikes that affected the nation's delivery system and disrupted public transportation in Helsinki. In particular, on Monday, Finland's flag-carrier airline, Finnair, said that it had canceled about 300 flights due to a solidarity strike.