COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Postal voting for Sri Lanka's upcoming parliamentary election on Nov. 14 began Wednesday across polling centers nationwide.

The Election Commission announced that postal voting would be held at designated government institutions, including police stations, district secretariats and district election offices.

The Election Commission added that postal voting would continue on Nov. 1 and Nov. 4.

Sri Lanka only allows postal voting for government employees. According to Election Commission Chairman Ratnayake, the commission received 759,210 applications for postal voting, with 20,551 applications rejected.